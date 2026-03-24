FIREFIGHTERS were called to rescue a trapped cat in Pensilva on the evening of March 23.
One crew from Liskeard attended the incident at Glen Park at around 7.09pm after reports of a cat stuck between two garage walls in a gap measuring just three inches wide.
Crews worked carefully to free the animal, removing sections of brickwork from the garage wall to gain access.
The rescue was successfully completed without injury, and the cat was safely released.
Following the incident, the animal was returned to the care of its relieved owners.
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