A PLYMOUTH man has been jailed and banned from Liskeard after a relentless two-week shoplifting spree that saw him steal more than £900 worth of goods.
Ayden Connors, 31, appeared at Plymouth Magistrates’ Court on March 16, where he admitted nine counts of theft and two breaches of bail.
Between February 9 and 23, Connors repeatedly targeted shops across Liskeard, including Boots, Co-op and the Post Office, stealing cosmetics, toys and stationery between February 9 and 23 February.
Magistrates sentenced Connors to 20 weeks in prison and issued a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) banning him from Liskeard for three years.
The CBO forbids him from entering Entering or loitering outside: Co-op (Barras Street), Poundland (Pondbridge Hill), Superdrug (Fore Street), Boots (Baytree Hill), Morrisons, Aldi (Clemo Road), Addington Stores (Callington Road), Addinngton Service Station and Spar Stores (Dean Street)
The order also states he is not to enter the town unless attending pre-arranged appointments or passing through on public transport.
PC Katie Hall said: “Connors’ prolific offending has had a huge impact on the Liskeard community. His run of prolific shopliftings caused businesses to suffer greatly, leaving some of the staff feeling anxious and intimidated every time they saw him, so we consider this a brilliant result in keeping the local community safe.”
The court result and CBO were secured as a result of a joint effort by the local neighbourhood policing team in Liskeard, response officers, crime management investigation team, Cornwall Councils local antisocial behaviour (ASB) officer, as well as local retailers who supported with the investigation.
The ASB officer involved in the investigation added: “With great support from the local community and the neighbourhood police team, we secured another CBO on an individual who continued to harass those working, as well as people going about their daily lives, with their prolific shoplifting.”
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