“The evidence provided is not considered robust enough to fully satisfy the requirements of Policy 5(2) (iv) of the Cornwall Local Plan. However, given the aims of the NPPF to locate hot food takeaways away from schools and the Government's intention to encourage residential uses in town centre locations it is considered that any residual policy conflict with policy five is minor and is given limited weight in the overall planning balance and is outweighed by the benefits of the scheme which includes the provision of two new residential units within a housing crisis in this sustainable location (from a public transport and accessibility perspective).