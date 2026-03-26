BOARDMASTERS has revealed the second wave of artists who will be performing at the music festival at Watergate Bay between August 7 and 9.
Nia Archives, a defining figure in jungle’s new wave, will be joining the Saturday lineup ahead of Lily Allen’s headline performance.
She will be teasing new music and a new live show that will debut at the festival.
Sasha Keable, Girls Don’t Sync, Cliffords, The Guest List, Jack Cullen, The North and Cornwall Rock Choir are also among more names added to the festival bill.
They join a stacked lineup featuring headliners Fatboy Slim, Lily Allen and Kasabian, as well as highly anticipated performances from The Kooks, Loyle Carner, Rudimental, REN, Tash Sultana, Joy Crookes, The Darkness, BRITs Critics’ Choice winner Jacob Alon, Rose Gray, Lambrini Girls, Window Kid, Example, Tinie Tempah, Hamdi, Ewan McVicar, 4AM Kru, Goldie LIVE and Saint Ludo.
The newly revealed stage splits give festival-goers a first glimpse of how performances will be shaped across the weekend.
Attendees can plan their weekend around favourite acts, explore emerging talent around multiple arenas and curated spaces,
Nia Archives has quickly become a defining figure in jungle’s new wave. Back for 2026 with new music, her “emotional junglism” sound blends classic breakbeats with soulful vocals promising one of the standout performances of the weekend as she debuts a new live show at Boardmasters.
Since self-releasing her debut single Sober Feels in 2020, she has earned critical acclaim with tracks including Forbidden Feelingz, Mash Up the Dance and Baianá.
Beyond the music, festival-goers can experience the WSL men’s, women’s pro surf competitions and the junior open at Fistral Beach, try yoga and wellness sessions or dive into immersive creative experiences.
Skate, comedy, late-night performances, talks and hands-on workshops will be complementing the live music programme.
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