FLIGHTS between Cornwall Airport Newquay and London Gatwick are set to resume this summer after Easyjet announced a new twice-weekly service for the route.
The first flight will take off on Tuesday, 23 June and will operate on Tuesdays and Saturdays.
The announcement follows the forthcoming cancellation of the previously subsidised flights on the route between Newquay and Gatwick after no compliant bids were received for the route following a tender process.
Cllr Tim Dwelly, Cornwall Council's portfolio holder for economic regeneration and investment, said: "I am really pleased to see these flights announced by Easyjet for the peak summer season. Alongside the flights already in place to London Stansted, it shows we can support a variety of routes between Cornwall and the capital.
“This is really good news for the airport, and for Cornwall as a whole."
The new route will strengthen direct domestic connectivity between Newquay and London, whether for a visit to the capital, visiting friends and family, or onward connections across Europe and beyond,
It will also support Cornwall’s visitor economy, providing easier access for people in London and the South East looking to explore everything the region has to offer.
Nigel Scott, the commercial director at Cornwall Airport Newquay, added: “We’re very pleased to welcome this new London Gatwick service with Easyjet for the peak summer season.
“Demand for Cornwall continues to grow, particularly from the South-East, and this route provides an affordable and convenient way for visitors to access the region during one of our busiest periods.
“Building on the strong performance of Easyjet’s Manchester route over the past two summers, this new service further strengthens our partnership.
“The Saturday service opens up new leisure connections via Gatwick, with opportunities to align with Easyjet holidays, and we look forward to working together to maximise this potential.”
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