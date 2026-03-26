The 2026 MRE now estimates 17.4-million tonnes of tungsten ore, a 49 per cent increase on the 2019 figure. Contained metal estimates have also risen sharply, with tungsten trioxide up 31 per cent, tin up 55 per cent, and copper up 30 per cent. For the first time, significant silver has also been identified, with an estimated 3,231 koz of contained silver now defined within the resource.