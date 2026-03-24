AFTER a sold-out summer event last year, Proms at Kilminorth is back on Saturday, August 22, promising another unforgettable evening of music, community, and fireworks, all in support of the RNLI.
Set against the stunning Cornish countryside, the open-air event will feature stirring live brass from the St Pinnock Band, delicious food options, and a spectacular firework finale around 9.15pm.
Last year’s event brought the local community together while raising an incredible amount for the RNLI and organisers are aiming to make 2026 just as memorable.
Guests can choose how to enjoy the evening. Premium tickets include a welcome drink and a two-course seated dinner inspired by seasonal local produce, with arrival from 5.30pm and dinner served by 6pm. This is perfect for those who want to soak up the music in comfort while enjoying a fine dining experience under the open sky.
For a more relaxed vibe, picnic tickets cost £15 and allow attendees to bring a blanket and pick up a freshly prepared picnic from 6pm to 7.15pm. With local flavours packed into every basket, it’s ideal for enjoying the sounds of the Proms with friends or family on the lawn.
Entry-only tickets are priced at £7.50, with children under 12 admitted for free (though a ticket is required for counting purposes). These tickets grant access to the music, fireworks and all the evening’s entertainment, with refreshments available to purchase on site.
Supported by Liskeard and Looe Radio, Proms at Kilminorth celebrates music, local spirit and the joy of gathering together. Whether you’re coming for the food, the music, or the fireworks, organisers promise a night to remember in a truly unique Cornish setting.
Tickets are now available and early booking is advised to avoid disappointment as demand remains high following last year’s success.
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