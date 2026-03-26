SALTASH Town Council has confirmed a fresh round of funding to support local groups and some of the town’s most popular annual events for the year ahead.
Through its Community Chest and Festival Fund, the council has allocated grants aimed at strengthening community life and ensuring key events continue to thrive in 2026-27.
Among the recipients is Tamar Trotters, which has been awarded £350 through the Community Chest in recognition of its ongoing contribution to the local community.
Meanwhile, two of Saltash’s biggest and most well-loved events are set to receive significant backing. Both Saltash Regatta and the Saltash May Fair have been awarded £5,000 each, providing a vital boost to help organisers deliver another successful year.
The events are firm favourites in the town’s calendar, drawing in residents and visitors alike while celebrating Saltash’s heritage, community spirit and vibrant atmosphere.
Town council leaders say the funding reflects a continued commitment to supporting initiatives that bring people together and enhance life in the town.
Mayor Cllr Rachel Bullock said Saltash’s strong sense of community remains at the heart of the council’s priorities.
“Saltash is a town full of energy, creativity and community spirit,” she said. “Supporting local groups and our beloved annual events through the Community Chest and Festival Fund ensures we can continue to celebrate what makes Saltash such a special place for everyone.”
She added that backing both grassroots organisations and large-scale events helps maintain a balance between everyday community activity and major celebrations that define the town’s identity.
The funding will help organisers plan ahead with confidence, covering essential costs and ensuring events remain accessible and enjoyable for all.
Saltash Town Council has reaffirmed its intention to continue investing in projects that promote inclusion, participation and local pride, helping to keep the town an active and welcoming place for residents and visitors.
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