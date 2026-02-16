WELCOME to our Spring Events Guide - a comprehensive list of events taking place across Cornwall in the coming months.
Whether you have family visiting, are looking for something to entertain the little ones or are just looking for a new opportunity to engage with your local community — there promises to be something for everyone this season.
Bodmin
JOIN Badger Forest School for the first ever Easter Scavenger Hunt using the Ladyvale Trail at Cardinhman Woods on Saturday, March 28, and Sunday, March 29.
Look for nature inspired clues and finish at the fire circle for chocolatey treats and an Easter Egg for each participant. Two sessions a day running at 10 to noon or 1pm to 3pm.
- Paddington is coming to Bodmin Railway on Sunday, April 5, and Monday, April 6.
Watch little faces light up as they climb aboard a beautifully restored heritage steam train for a scenic journey from charming Bodmin general station. Along the way, visitors can enjoy the vintage carriages and plenty of craft activities and fun.
- A new live show from the Neil Cowley Trio will be coming to St Petroc's Church on Thursday, April 9.
Built on Bach explores the subtle but powerful influence of Johann Sebastian Bach on Cowley’s original music.
Rather than reworking or reinterpreting Bach’s compositions or Inventions, the trio use them as a creative jumping-off point — improvising, extemporising, and freely exploring wherever the music leads - revealing Bach’s presence within their own distinctive, unmistakable sound.
- Uniquely blending theatre, movement and documentary, Shed Stories is a heartwarming performance that is coming to IntoBodmin on Friday, May 8.
The performance brings to life the world of ‘Men’s Sheds’, community groups where people can come together to make, repair and repurpose as well as improve their wellbeing and mental health.
Funny, thought-provoking and uplifting, this charming production was created through personal interviews, and reveals the characterful communities around this growing phenomenon.
Calstock
SEVEN-piece acoustic chamber jazz ensemble Superlocrian are performing at Calstock Arts on Saturday, March 28, as part of their UK performance series for 2026.
Featuring nationally-acclaimed jazz soloists alongside leading orchestral players, the band will perform a mixture of arrangements of jazz standards, audience favourites and thought-provoking originals based on the local area with something for everyone.
- Singer, multi-instrumentalist and songwriter, Angeline Morrison, will be performing at Calstock Arts on Friday, April 10.
Angeline is one of the freshest voices in English folk music today, celebrated for her soulful, resonant voice, evocative songwriting, and deeply affecting performances.
Her artistry has earned standing ovations on stages large and small, with Mojo ranking her number five among key voices of 2023.
- Guitarist Remi Harris, accompanied by double bassist Tom Moore and rhythm guitarist Chris Nesbitt, will present an enthralling evening of music at Calstock Arts on Saturday, April 11.
Combining musical virtuosity with passion and flair, this dynamic trio deliver a mesmerising show inspired by Django Reinhardt, Peter Green, Wes Montgomery, Jimi Hendrix and Joe Pass. Since the age of seven, Remi has dedicated himself to a life of guitar.
- Singer-songwriter Nick Harper will be performing at Calstock Arts on Friday, May 15.
Nick’s childhood saw him grow up surrounded by the musical prowess of some of the 60’s most revered songwriters and musicians, not to mention being the son of Roy Harper.
Nick, who has spent 20 years crafting songs and touring the land, has spawned into a one-off, original guitarist and songwriter.
Camborne
THE annual celebration of Camborne’s most famous son returns on Saturday, April 25, when the town hosts Trevithick Day.
Throughout the day, visitors will have the opportunity to get up close to an impressive entry of steam, stationary and miniature engines that will be on display and taking part in the parade.
The streets are sure to be a hive of activity as the market and food stalls, accompanied by plenty of live music and dance, will transform Camborne as visitors take time to remember one of Cornwall’s most famous innovators.
Falmouth
JOIN the Falmouth Lifeboat Fundraisers for a fun-filled evening of music and dance the National Maritime Museum on Saturday, March 28.
In support of the Falmouth RNLI Lifeboat, the Ceilidh event beings at 7pm. Each ticket includes a locally made Cornish pasty, while refreshments will be available and there will be a raffle held on the day. All proceeds to the RNLI.
- Members of the public can explore Glendurgan Gardens with likeminded quieteers on Sunday, April 19, from 11am.
Connect with quieteers as the group explores the gardens with a member of the National Trust team that will guide everyone. The walk will be at a leisurely pace with the opportunity to pause along the way, enjoy the scenery, or engage in some mindful photography.
- The 10th AberFest will be taking place in the town on Easter Saturday (April 4).
AberFest is a celebration of Cornish and Breton music and culture. Events start with some free dance displays on the Moor between 12pm and 1pm, followed by a series of musical performances at the pubs in and around Custom House Quay from 2.30pm to 4.30pm by a mixture of Breton and Cornish folk groups.
The day is rounded off by an evening of music and dance featuring Breton Fest Noz, Cornish Ceilidh and Nos Lowen dancing at King Charles the Martyr Church Hall, New Street, from 7pm to 10.30pm.
Helston
THIS spring, the whole family can enter a world of adventure at Godolphin on an Easter trail from Saturday, March 28, to Sunday, April 19.
The trail takes place from 10am to 5pm with last entry at 4pm. Families can explore the beautiful gardens and entry includes an Easter trail sheet, bunny ears and dairy, vegan or Free From chocolate egg.
- The public can join Helston Theatre Company for their retelling of Arthur Miller’s iconic play between Wednesday, April 22, to Saturday, April 25.
This seminal political history play about Salem in 1692 (and McCarthy’s 1950s America) is a timeless warning to everyone. It’s a visceral, gripping adventure into a desperate, dangerous world where everyone is implicated, and nobody is safe.
Isles of Scilly
THE Scilly Folk Festival returns from Thursday, May 21, to Tuesday, May 26.
Events across the islands and highlights including a barnstorming night at the Old Town Inn with the Dartmoor Pixie Band, timeless storytelling from the trio Windjammer, Dartmoor traditions from Moor Music and folk legend Seth Lakeman live in the parish church on St Mary’s.
The festival began in 2013, kick started by St Agnes based musician Piers Lewin and Nick Lishman and driven by a passion for bringing live music to the islands and creating a unique event in a stunning setting.
Launceston
- EXPECT rousing sea shanties, traditional Cornish folk and powerful harmonies as Barrett’s Privateers return home for a performance at Launceston Town Hall on Saturday, March 28.
Hailing from the Tamar Valley from Launceston to Cargreen, the group formed through the joy of acapella singing in local pubs but are ready for their biggest Launceston gig yet.
They have toured widely with memorable performances at Falmouth International Sea Shanty Festival, Rock Oyster Festival with Nile Rogers and Chic, as well as the prestigious Canterbury Festival.
- A fast moving colourful magical science show will be coming to Launceston Town Hall on Saturday, April 4.
Join Top Secret as they go on a High Voltage Adventure suitable for the whole family filled with mystery and suspense. Experience a non-stop action packed interactive magical science show with experiments and magic that will capture the imagination.
- Hansel & Gretel, which is coming to North Hill Village Hall on Sunday, April 26, tells the classic Grimm’s tale through mesmerising shadow puppetry, storytelling and music.
The woods are calling; step beneath the canopy and follow the scent of sugar. Two children find themselves abandoned in the forest and encounter a house of confectionary that is more than what it seems.
- Mitch Benn will be looking at the legacy of American comic songwriting legend Tom Lehrer at Launceston Town Hall on Thursday, May 7.
Mitch delves into the life of the elusive Lehrer, the creative debt he, and all those who mix humour and melody, owe to him and performs some of the more Lehreresque of his own songs.
- Craig Revel Horwood is on the road again on the road with an evening of music, dance, drama, and song on Friday, May 8 at Launceston Town Hall.
Expect a Fab-U-Lous night of big songs, tall tales, and glamour – and, yes, there’ll be tales from the Strictly Come Dancing set.
- In his biggest live tour to date, leading political comedian Matt Forde will be visiting Launceston Town Hall on Thursday, May 14.
Matt tries to finds positivity in life despite all the evidence to the contrary in politics and his own health.
Liskeard
THE town’s Sterts Theatre will be welcoming contemporary folk duo Filkin’s Drift on Sunday, March 29.
The group reimagine traditional melodies through pizzicato grooves, intricate guitar tunes, and boundless improvisation.
Seth Bye and Chris Roberts have earned widespread acclaim with extensive national airtime on BBC radio stations.
- Singer-songwriter Sarah McQuaid will be performing at Sterts Theatre on Thursday, April 9, at 7.30pm.
Sarah’s lush, chocolatey voice combines with her engaging personality and brilliant musicianship on acoustic and electric guitars, keyboards and (occasionally) drum, to create a truly immersive experience.
Looe
A FESTIVAL celebrating the finest craft beers, ales and ciders is being held at Friday, May 15, to Sunday, May 17.
Looe Beer Festival is a a family-friendly atmosphere with activities for all ages, ensuring everyone can enjoy the festivities. Visitors can expect live performances from Mad Dog Mcrea, Ocean City Groove, Company B, and more.
Lostwithiel
TWO rising voices in the UK’s alt-folk scene, Jon Fazal and Anna Anise, join forces for a double headline tour which will visit St Bartholomew's Church on Wednesday, April 15.
Jon’s music weaves intimate, heartfelt lyrics with lush melodies that linger long after the final note. Anna has a radiant presence that is uplifting, grounded, and utterly sincere.
Newlyn
JAMES Wilton Dance, one of Europe’s most in demand dance companies, presents The Four Seasons at The Centre Newlyn on Saturday, May 9.
Using Max Richter’s recomposed version of Vivaldi’s seminal work The Four Seasons, James have created a work of immense physicality, driving energy and sweeping beauty. The work features the companies signature blend of capoeira, acrobatics, martial arts and classical dance, alongside stunning stage and costume designs.
Newquay
CORNWALL Youth Theatre presents Oscar Wilde's iconic comedy, The Importance of Being Earnest, at the Lane Theatre on Sunday, March 29.
A farcical comedy depicting the tangled affairs of two young men about town who lead double lives. Join Algernon and Jack, back peddling through the awkward situations they create for themselves, by evading their unwanted social obligations.
- Easter family fun is coming to Newquay’s Egg‑stravaganza on the Killacourt on Saturday, April 4.
Organised by Newquay Town Council Events and Visit Newquay, the event offers a full day of fun for families from 10am to 4pm.
The show will play host to a Easter trail, fairground rides, face painting, garden games, Easter egg hunt, storytelling sessions and a children’s disco.
- An exhibition inside a train is heading to Newquay Train Station from Monday, April 6, to Saturday, April 11.
Co-curated with the National Railway Museum and packed full of interactive exhibits and amazing stories, ‘Inspiration’ reveals how railways transformed the world.
It includes a fascinating look at railway firsts, hands-on engineering challenges and a whistle-stop tour of interesting – and lesser-known – careers on the railways.
Penzance
KEITH James will visit the The Acorn Theatre with The Song of Nick Drake on Wednesday, April 1.
Nick Drake is one of the most revered and loved of all this country’s acoustic singer-songwriters. He has given the public timeless songs that shed all the tears of life within their fragile yet perfect lines. Keith will be joined on the night by flautist Richie Cotterill.
- The Emerald Dawn, who have been making huge waves in the British progressive rock scene over the past few years, are performing at the Acorn Theatre on Saturday, April 11.
As a multi-instrumentalist, symphonic progressive rock quartet, The Emerald Dawn combine elements from classical music, jazz and rock to produce their own original, distinctive and exciting sound - a sound that is cinematic, experimental and powerful.
- Treat the whole family to a world of adventures at Trengwainton Gardens on an Easter egg trail between Friday, April 3, to Sunday, April 19.
Visitors can make their way through the garden and find 10 activities that are all about the creatures that call the garden their home. Try popping the tail on the bunny, have a go at the birdy bean bag toss, guess the footprints, seed planting for bees and more.
- Playing classic soul from the likes of Aretha Franklin and James Brown, Falmouth Soul Sensation will be performing on Saturday, April 18 at The Ritz Theatre, Penzance.
With their sparkling female harmonies and upbeat horn section, the talented rhythm section drives this outfit through a joyous performance of individuals who simply love to play soul music together.
Perranporth
THE Cornwall Tribute Festival brings together top tribute acts across three entertaining days between Friday, May 1, to Sunday, May 3.
Get ready for a weekend packed with incredible live music and entertainment. The festival brings together top acts across three days of performances, alongside family-friendly activities and plenty to enjoy between sets.
Porthcurno
VISITORS can come-a-wander into the weirdy other-world of Widdershins, a long forgotten village, at the Minack Theatre on Tuesday, April 7, to Thursday, April 9.
Expect stories told with a sting, poetry cracked and darkly comic, unforgettable characters and physical theatre, alongside the usual irreverence, wit and silliness. Each show begins at 7pm.
Widdershins is an original piece of work written by renowned writer Carl Grose, directed by Olivier Award winner Simon Harvey.
- The Countrymen will be returning to the Minack Theatre with their ‘Cornish Folk Rock Harmony’ on Thursday, May 7.
It’s difficult to find a musical genre that would fully describe The Countrymen, but Folk Rock Harmony comes close. A five-piece band featuring tight four-part vocal harmony and strong instrumentation, their style has been likened to Crosby, Stills & Nash and The Eagles.
- Gwenno Saunders will be performing at the Minack Theatre on Tuesday, May 19.
Forty-three years into her life, Gwenno has been many people. Long before she would become an acclaimed solo songwriter in both Welsh and Cornish, a winner of the Welsh Music Prize, a nominee for the Mercury, a Bard of the Cornish Gorsedh, there were the days of Nevada, London, Brighton; of Irish dancing, techno clubs, messiness and chaos.
Redruth
THE Redruth Town Market returns on Saturday, April 4, running from 10am to 2pm.
The first market of the year in the town will bring together a wonderful mix of familiar favourite traders alongside a selection of new stallholders joining for the first time.
- Something Outta Nothing, a playful, site-specific theatre adventure, is coming to The Ladder on Saturday, May 2.
Grab a headset and join the journey of three friends as they hit the road in a rush to reach their own show. You’ll take control of the movement and music while you hijack the radio with every choice rewriting the story.
As they pick up speed, expect explosive breakin’ along with high energy hip hop before hitting the breaks for more loose and liquid movement, bringing your locality to life. Choose your sound, change your story.
- Redruth Amateur Musical and Pantomime Society will be performing their production of Frozen on Wednesday, May 13, to Sunday, May 17.
In the magical kingdom of Arendelle, sisters Elsa and Anna share a special bond and a powerful secret. Through courage, laughter, and the power of true love, the sisters discover that family can melt even the coldest heart.
- Using only their voices and innovative live looping techniques, international vocal sensation FreePlay, who will be coming to Redruth Wesley Chapel on Sunday, May 31, sings you around the world without audiences having to leave their seat.
Partners in music and in life, Canadians Dylan Bell and Suba Sankaran delight in sharing their unique and virtuosic a cappella style around the world.
Saltash
DISCOVER the best of local creativity at the Spring Makers Market on Saturday, April 18 between 10am to 3pm.
Visitors can browse a selection of hand-made gifts, clothing, food, jewellery and homewares, all crafted by talented community creatives and producers.
The market celebrates originality and quality with no mass production. Every stall is chosen with care, and every maker brings something unique.
Scorrier
THE most rambunctious garden fête will be held from Friday, May 29, to Sunday, May 31 when the Great Estate Festival returns.
Headliners for this year’s event at Scorrier House include Kaiser Chiefs, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Skunk Anansie and Simon Pegg.
Across three days, the festival transforms the estate into a wonderland of immersive theatre, eccentric cabaret, comedy and dance, alongside woodland raves, hidden gin gardens and long table feasts.
St Agnes
STEP into an evening with Suntou Susso, a captivating singer, performer and master of the kora at The Miners and Mechanics' Institute on Thursday, April 9.
The 22-string West African harp whose sounds have enchanted listeners and carried the soul of Mandinka culture for over seven centuries. Suntou returns to Cornwall with The Future is Ancestral promising to transport audiences to Gambia on a journey they will never forget.
St Austell
WHEAL Martyn are allowing people to get creative during the Easter holidays with their family-friendly craft sessions, taking place between Friday, April 3, to Friday, April 17.
Children can shape and model with air-drying clay and create an Easter bunny, a tile to decorate or something else entirely. They could paint their own pottery to take home, from ceramic decorations to beautiful Easter Eggs.
All materials are provided, and every creation is uniquely theirs to keep.
- Cornish Mini Club would like the public to join them for an action-packed Riviera Run at Pentewan Sands Holiday Park between Saturday, May 2, to Monday, May 4.
The event celebrates one of Britain’s most innovative and beloved cars while offering visitors with a fun-filled weekend of entertainment for all the family.
Vehicles from far and wide descend on Pentewan for three show days. Saturday and Sunday are devoted to just Mini’s only, while Monday is an open car show where all makes and models were welcomed into the showground.
St Columb Major
TREWAN Hall plays host to Cornwall’s biggest Obstacle Course race on Saturday, April 11, from 9am.
A bigger, friendly 30 obstacle 5km route or a challenging 10k course with 60 obstacles are the courses to choose from.
St Just in Roseland
ST Just in Roseland Institute will be welcoming Edward Rowe (Kernow King) on Friday, May 8, from 7.30pm.
The first half will see classic Kernow King gags that guarantees irreverent laughs at the sometimes ridiculous nature of being Cornish and/or living in Cornwall, no matter where you are from in the world.
The second half will be in the ancient Celtic language of what has somehow become Cornwall’s second language, Kernewek. Do not fear! Whether you know some or no Kernewek, you will leave with a grin on your face.
St Ives
EXPERIENCE art through play and making at Toddle Tate on Tuesday, April 14 and Tuesday, May 12.
These relaxed sessions are designed for under-5s and their grown-ups, created in collaboration with local artist Kate Turner. Explore Tate St Ives through your own creativity, with a range of sensory activities inspired by current exhibitions.
Truro
THIS spring, treat the whole family to a world of adventure at Trelissick on an Easter trail between Saturday, March 28, to Sunday, April 19.
The gardens need your help at Trelissick this Easter where the Cornish piskies have been causing mischief and hidden the Easter eggs. They’ve left you some clues and activities throughout the garden to help families track down the missing eggs.
- A Choral Evensong will be held at Truro Cathedral on Easter Day (Sunday, April 5).
At 4pm, Evensong, with its more rhythmic, meditative feel, is the perfect tonic to ‘unwind’ after such an exciting day. Wonderful music, joyous readings and a sermon from the Dean constitute a service of thanksgiving after the celebratory ceremonials of the day.
- An unforgettable evening of thrilling adventure live on the big screen will be taking place at the Hall for Cornwall on Wednesday, April 15, and Thursday, April 16.
The Banff Mountain Film Festival is coming back to Cornwall, unleashing a brand-new collection of short films packed with extreme journeys, untamed characters, and captivating cinematography.
The audience will join the world’s top adventure filmmakers and thrill-seekers as they climb, ski, paddle, and ride into the wildest corners of the planet.
Veryan
DISCOVER the cold war secrets hidden up at Nare Head on Sunday, May 24, at 11am or 1.30pm.
Join a tour by local experts Lawrence and Jean-Paul, along with the Royal Observer Corps (ROC) team to hear the stories behind what went on in a nuclear bunker and the neighbouring starfish bunker.
The nuclear bunker is the only preserved ROC bunker in the South West open to the public on a regular basis and the decoy command bunker is the only known preserved one of its type in the UK.
Wadebridge
THE Cornwall Garden Society charity will transform the Royal Cornwall Showground into a vibrant celebration of colour, creativity and community on Saturday, March 28 and Sunday, March 29.
The Spring Flower Show returns, bringing together Cornwall’s finest growers, garden designers, and artisans for a weekend dedicated to the beauty of nature.
Visitors can explore hundreds of floral displays, rare and exotic plants, and inspiring show gardens created by some of Cornwall’s most talented horticulturalists.
- One of Cornwall’s biggest automotive events takes place on Sunday, April 26 when the Offset Show arrives at the Royal Cornwall Events Centre.
The event includes a huge variety of vehicles across all scenes, styles and eras, fairground attractions, interactive experiences and driving demonstrations. The show is set to be another bumper event for petrolheads.
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