LISKEARD Town Council’s annual community fair proved a resounding success, attracting strong public support and around 50 stallholders representing organisations from across the area.
The well-attended event showcased a wide range of local groups and services, with each stallholder also generously donating a raffle prize in support of this year’s mayor’s charities.
Mayor Christina Whitty praised the turnout and community spirit on display, describing the fair as an important local tradition. She said it was “wonderful to see the event so well supported” by both organisations and visitors, adding that it remains a key opportunity to showcase and connect local groups.
She also paid tribute to council staff for their efforts in making the event a success.
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