LISKEARD Town Council’s annual community fair proved a resounding success, attracting strong public support and around 50 stallholders representing organisations from across the area.

The well-attended event showcased a wide range of local groups and services, with each stallholder also generously donating a raffle prize in support of this year’s mayor’s charities.

Mayor Christina Whitty praised the turnout and community spirit on display, describing the fair as an important local tradition. She said it was “wonderful to see the event so well supported” by both organisations and visitors, adding that it remains a key opportunity to showcase and connect local groups.

She also paid tribute to council staff for their efforts in making the event a success.

Representatives from Clay Haven were among those on show at the Liskeard Community Fair
Representatives from Clay Haven were among those on show at the Liskeard Community Fair (Terry Whitty)
Visitors to the Liskeard Community Fair could find out about all sorts of different organisations, including Teylu Theatre Company
Visitors to the Liskeard Community Fair could find out about all sorts of different organisations, including Teylu Theatre Company (Terry Whitty)
The team from the Liskeard Repair Cafe were among those who were happy to chat about their work
The team from the Liskeard Repair Cafe were among those who were happy to chat about their work (Terry Whitty)
There was plenty to see at the Liskeard Community Fair held in the Public Hall
There was plenty to see at the Liskeard Community Fair held in the Public Hall (Terry Whitty)
Liskeard Town Mayor, Cllr Christina Whitty alongside her husband and consort, Terry
Liskeard Town Mayor, Cllr Christina Whitty alongside her husband and consort, Terry (Terry Whitty)