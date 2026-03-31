FIREFIGHTERS battled a dramatic barn blaze in Stoke Climsland, near Callington after it broke out on Sunday afternoon (March 29).
Crews from Bodmin, Callington and Delabole rushed to the scene at around 3.31pm, supported by a water carrier from Liskeard.
The fire engulfed a 15 by 10 metre barn packed with hay bales and farm machinery, fuelling intense flames and thick smoke. Firefighters used breathing apparatus along hose reel jets and a main jet as they worked to bring the blaze under control.
The cause of the fire remains unknown and there are no reports of injuries.
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