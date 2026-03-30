A BODMIN town councillor has said that he is requesting further enforcement at a notorious parking pavement zone.
The stretch of road on Turf Street was made a no waiting zone after previous issues.
Cllr Andy Coppin said: “Locals have made several complaints about the continued anti social pavement parking in Turf Street. The signage is clear that this is a no waiting at any time zone.
“This seems to have done the trick during the day but not so in the evenings. All I can do is request further visits from enforcement officers which I have done.
“Most of us are fortunate to not need a wheelchair or have a visual impairment. But I imagine if we did, this type of inconsiderate parking must be a real nuisance.”
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