AN action-packed car show organised by the Cornish Mini Club (CMC) will be returning to Pentewan Sands Holiday Park from Saturday, May 2 to Monday, May 4.
The event, which celebrated its 30th anniversary last year, pays homage to one of the world’s most beloved cars while offering visitors a weekend of activities and entertainment for all the family.
Vehicles from far and wide will descend on Pentewan, near St Austell, for three show days. Saturday and Sunday will be devoted to just Mini’s only, while an open car show will be held on Monday where all makes and models are welcomed into the showground.
In 2025, the popular event raised £4,000 for local charities. Half of the money was donated to the Fowey Lifeboat, while £500 was given to Paws2Freedom, Prickles and Paws RSPCA Cornwall (St Columb branch) and Mount Edgcumbe Hospice.
Throughout the weekend, there will once again be competitions including the show and shine, loudest exhaust, glow show and rocker racing, which will all help to raise money for this year’s chosen charities - Fowey Lifeboat, The Flicka Foundation Donkey Sanctuary and The Noah Jordan Foundation.
There will also be tuning demonstrations by AC Dodd, St Austell Fire Brigade road safety demos, RNLI Fowey training exercise in Pentewan Bay, live viking combat displays, army recruitment and entertainment from local bands and singers.
The success of the event is attributed to the hard work of organisers David and Karen Osborne, as well as the and the dedication of the CMC members on the ground.
Since 2017, the club’s tireless work has helped raise over £14,400 for numerous good causes locally.
For more information, visit the CMC Riviera Run website at cmcrivierarun.co.uk or check out their Facebook page by visiting www.facebook.com/cmcrivierarun
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