A CHARITY in Cornwall is celebrating the incredible efforts of three London Marathon runners who have raised vital funds in support of people living with neurological conditions and neuro diversities.
Lauren Wood, Giles Baylin and Andrew Cook took on the challenge of completing the 26.2 mile marathon, each driven by a shared commitment to support the work of The Merlin Neuro Therapy Centre at Hewas Water, near St Austell.
Together, the trio have raised a total of £12,379, helping to ensure that more individuals and families across Cornwall can access specialist neuro rehabilitation and support.
Lauren, who completed the course in 4 hours 56 minutes, was running in honour of her beloved grandmother Pauline who uses Oxygen Therapy at the centre.
Giles ran in support of his mum Amanda, who lives with Multiple Sclerosis and has used the centre for many year. He finished in a time of 3:16.
Andrew completed the course in 3:41, taking on the challenge for his son who was diagnosed with Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy last year.
The trio’s efforts will directly contribute to the centre’s work, which provides tailored therapy programmes for adults and children living with a range of neurological conditions and neurodiversities, helping clients manage pain, rebuild independence and quality of life.
Head of income generation, Adele Carter, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Lauren, Giles, and Andrew for their dedication and generosity.
“Taking on the London Marathon is no small feat, and their personal stories make their achievements even more meaningful. The funds they have raised will have a lasting impact on the people we support every day.”
As an independent charity with running costs in excess of £900,000, Merlin Neuro Therapy Centre relies heavily on fundraising and community support to continue delivering its specialist services.
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