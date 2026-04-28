A CORNISH brewery has picked up three awards at this year’s South West Indie Beer Awards.
Held during MaltingsFest in Newton Abbot earlier this month, St Austell Brewery’s Big Job (7.2 per cent ABV) was awarded Gold in the Cask IPA over 5.5 per cent ABV category.
Big Job is the amped‑up sibling of the brewery’s flagship IPA, Proper Job, packed with hops, tropical grapefruit and juicy blackcurrant flavours.
The Gold award means Big Job will now progress to the national finals next March, where it will compete against some of the best beers from across the UK.
There was further success at the competition for Mena Dhu (4.5 per cent ABV), which picked up a Bronze award in the Keg Stout & Porter (6.4 per cent ABV and under) category.
Organised by the Society of Independent Brewers and Associates (SIBA) South West, MaltingsFest brings together hundreds of cask ales, keg beers, lagers and ciders from independent breweries across the region.
Away from the festival, Proper Job 0.5 per cent, St Austell Brewery’s first low‑alcohol IPA, was also awarded a Bronze medal at the World Alcohol Free Awards 2026, adding to its list of accolades.
The achievement is particularly significant given the scale of the competition, which saw nearly 600 drinks from more than 30 countries entered. Proper Job 0.5 per cent was named among just 16 beers to receive a Bronze award.
A spokesperson for St Austell Brewery said: “The awards mark a proud moment for St Austell Brewery in this landmark anniversary year, highlighting how 175 years of brewing heritage, experience and innovation continue to influence the beers it brews today.
“From bold, hop‑forward IPAs to carefully crafted alcohol‑free beer, the recognition reflects the people, passion and knowledge that have defined the brewery for generations.”
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