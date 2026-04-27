AN information evening about the reintroduction of A-Levels at Cornwall College St Austell will be held in June.
The college is planning to run A-Level courses for 18 subjects from September 2027, with applications for places opening on September 1 this year.
The information evening will be held on Thursday, June 4, from 5.30pm to 7pm, at the Keay Theatre on the college campus.
Those attending will be able to meet members of staff and find out more about the new facilities being created as the campus undergoes a multi-million-pound redevelopment.
Executive principal and deputy chief executive of the Cornwall College Group Mark Wardle said: “Bringing A-Levels to St Austell will provide young people with a strong academic option in their own community.
“We are building something that combines high quality teaching, modern facilities and the support and enrichment that students need to progress with confidence.
“This is about creating opportunity for young people. Students will be able to study A-Levels in their own community to reach their goals, supported by experienced staff and a campus that is being built for the future.”
A new A-Level centre and purpose-built teaching spaces are due to be completed on the campus by December of this year. The college says that with early interest already building, places on the courses are expected to be limited.
The reintroduction of A-Levels is aimed at widening choice for students in mid-Cornwall, offering an academic pathway alongside existing routes and giving young people more options to shape their future at the college.
The A-Level provision is being developed in collaboration with Cornwall Education Learning Trust (CELT).
Dan Morrow, chief executive of the trust, said: “The decision to provide such a world-class A-Level offer for the learners we serve marks a leap forward for the aspiration and opportunities mid-Cornwall so clearly deserves.”
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