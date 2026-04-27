POLICE are warning people who ride illegal electric motorcycles on the road in the St Austell area that their bikes could end up in a scrapyard crusher.
Officers gave the warning when posting a picture showing three riders on non-registered e-motorcycles on Stannary Road at Stenalees in the Clay Country.
Police said in the post: “Despite the neighbourhood team’s recent efforts to tackle illegal e-motorcycles in the St Austell area, we, unfortunately, are still getting regular reports of them being used on the road.
“These types of motorbikes are classed as motor vehicles under the Road Traffic Act and need to be registered with the DVLA.”
Officers said illegal e-motorcycles will be seized if riders are stopped on the road and the bikes are likely to be crushed.
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