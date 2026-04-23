Devon and Cornwall Police were called to reports of forced entry and a burglary at Sainsbury’s on Dennison Road in Bodmin during the early hours of Thursday, April 23.
Police are asking anyone who has any information to make contact to assist with enquiries.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “We were called at around 3.45am on Thursday, April 23 following a report of a burglary at Sainsbury's in Bodmin.
“It was reported that entry to the store was forced and a till stolen. Enquiries are ongoing.
“Anybody with any relevant footage or information is asked to contact 101 or get in touch via our website quoting 50260101280.”
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