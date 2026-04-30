“I had to find out whether he did what we called ‘secret work’, which was supposedly for the US government, and there was a moment where I found some information, which is mentioned in the book, and that was a moment of revelation for me because if he had been lying about his secret work, and only using his excuse to go away and have affairs with various women, which he was rather prone to do, then that would have been pretty shattering for me to be honest.”