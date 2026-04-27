‘I am delighted that Gorsedh Kernow will be returning to Bodmin in September’, said Grand Bard Jenefer Lowe. ‘The last time that we were here was in 1997, which was a very successful and enjoyable event. A lot of different events are being planned for the week and we look forward to working with the Council and local community to make this a Gorsedh and Esedhvos to remember’