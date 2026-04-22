FUNNY and big-hearted new play, Our Public House, is coming to Liskeard’s Sterts Theatre on Friday, June 12 and Saturday, June 13.
As a storm rages outside, landlady Sanjana, Scott the guitar-playing regular, and some unexpected guests are stuck together in their local.
Tensions rise, love sparks, secrets spill out and everyone starts speaking their minds.
With live music and the real words of people across the country, Our Public House is a humourous show about change, in a pub where anything can happen.
Each performance will feature local people as part of the story, alongside the professional cast onstage.
To book tickets, visit: www.ticketsource.com/sterts/e-kjjezj
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