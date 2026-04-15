AN event set up to celebrate the community, businesses and organisations of Saltash will be held on Saturday, May 2, and Sunday, May 3.
The Saltash May Fair is a firm favourites in the town’s calendar, drawing big crowds to honour Saltash’s heritage, community spirit and vibrant atmosphere.
The community event will be welcoming residents and visitors alike to the Cornish town to enjoy two days of activity on Fore Street, Victoria Gardens and Longstone Park.
Fore Street will once again be transformed into a bustling marketplace, featuring a diverse array of stalls showcasing local businesses, artisans and community organisations.
The music stages will host live performances and entertainment throughout the weekend, with local musicians and acts scheduled to perform, promising a dynamic showcase of the area's talent.
The headline band at this year’s event is '80s Pirates', bringing a feel-good set packed with iconic 80s anthems and big singalong moments.
Livewire Youth Music will be opening Saturday’s proceedings at 11am, while live music will be heard throughout the afternoon before 80s Pirates take to the stage at 7pm.
In addition to the performances, Longstone Park will also be the venue for the charity dog show on the Sunday from 1pm. Pet owners are invited to present their canine companions in front of the judges.
Packed with fun classes, waggy tails and plenty of proud moments, all proceeds from the show go towards supporting the welfare of animals at Gables Dogs and Cats Home in Plymouth.
For the athletically inclined, the Saltash Half Marathon, 5K+ and Fun Run will provide an opportunity to engage in some friendly competition while taking in the scenic routes around the town.
Half Marathon runners can enjoy a mix of rolling hills, riverside views, and quiet rural lanes, creating a route that’s beautiful and demanding, while the the Saltash 5K+ is a fast, friendly, and accessible race that welcomes runners of all abilities.
The fair have been awarded £5,000 by Saltash Town Council, providing a vital boost to help organisers deliver another successful year.
The grant covers only part of the overall cost, so the organisers rely on the support of the community to help make it a welcoming, safe and enjoyable weekend for everyone.
The event, which costs around £17,000 to run, is brought to life through months of planning by a team of volunteers, alongside the funding from the town council.
Those who wish to help support the event can buy a raffle ticket or two online at www.zeffy.com/en-GB/organizations/diverse-events-cic
To keep up to date with the latest news on the event, visit the Saltash May Fair Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/SaltashMayFair
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