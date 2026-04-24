BUSINESSES operating in the hospitality sector across Cornwall came together on Earth Day to focus on sustainability.
Representatives from more than 50 businesses took part in the Roots: Planet event at the Lost Gardens of Heligan, near Mevagissey.
The event was delivered by the Cornwall Hospitality Collective, a community interest company, and brought together businesses ranging from cafes and bars to hotels and visitor attractions.
There were talks and workshops, and opportunities to exchange challenges and practical solutions.
James Cavanagh Shaddock, co-founder and director of the Cornwall Hospitality Collective, said: “Roots: Planet was created because there has never been a countywide space where hospitality businesses of all sizes could come together to talk openly and practically about sustainability, learn from one another, and share challenges and ideas.
“What we saw on Earth Day was exactly that – honest conversations, real examples and a genuine willingness to learn, whether you’re a one-person operation or a large hotel. That shared sense of purpose is what makes Cornwall’s hospitality sector so special, and why we’re proud to represent and support it through our member-led collective.”
The programme featured speakers from the Headland Hotel in Newquay, St Austell Brewery, the Watergate Bay Hotel, the Lost Gardens of Heligan and the Tom Thumb bar in Newquay. Discussions focused on making sustainability practical and commercially viable, covering topics such as waste reduction, energy efficiency, team engagement and supplier partnerships.
Jamie Garfield, of the Tom Thumb bar, said: “One of the most powerful things about the event was that everyone was in the room together – independents, larger hotels and suppliers – all talking honestly about what sustainability looks like in practice. It was incredibly refreshing and showed that meaningful change, without losing sight of the bottom line, is possible at any scale.”
The gathering was the first in a planned series of sustainability-focused events.
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