LOOE Marine Conservation Group is taking a significant step in protecting the precious wildlife of Looe Island by deploying two marker buoys as part of an innovative project to reduce wildlife disturbance.
With the island becoming increasingly accessible via kayaks, paddleboards and other watercraft, the initiative aims to safeguard its diverse ecosystem, particularly the Atlantic grey seal population.
By clearly marking sensitive areas, the project will help educate visitors and encourage responsible marine activities, ensuring that Looe Island remains a sanctuary for its wildlife.
Surveys dating back to 2008 have documented a rise in such disruptions, posing a growing threat to both the seal and bird populations.
The newly-installed marker buoys, part of a £6,000 investment, are positioned between the Inner and Outer Ranneys on the south side of Looe Island, approximately 100 metres from exposed rocks at low tide. They do not establish a controlled zone or restrict access, but serve as an important visual reminder to water users to follow Defra’s Marine and Coastal Wildlife Code, helping to minimize disturbance to the island’s wildlife.
As new buoy anchors were due to be mounted, deployment presented an opportunity for collaboration between Looe Marine Conservation Group, the Looe hub of the Cornwall Seal Group Research Trust, Looe Harbour Commission and Natural England.
This pioneering project, particularly within a Marine Conservation Zone, is attracting global interest as it focuses on ecological benefits while minimizing its carbon footprint. Utilising the Mermaid-K Advanced Mooring System (AMS), developed jointly by Blue Parameters, English Braids and Seaflex, alongside Reef-Cube anchorage, the marker buoys are designed to protect the seabed.
The low-carbon, recycled concrete Reef-Cube anchors promote rapid colonisation by marine life, mimicking natural rock habitats. The Seaflex Mermaid-K AMS eliminates traditional chain components that can damage sensitive seabed habitats. Its tensile properties absorb wave energy, reducing environmental impact and extending the lifespan of the buoys.
This project has been two years in the making, largely due to the dedicated efforts of LMCG volunteer Cliff Davies.
Reflecting on the achievement, he said: “The deployment of these marker buoys is a significant milestone in our conservation efforts. By providing clear guidance to water users and employing eco-friendly technologies, we are taking proactive steps to safeguard the precious marine life around Looe Island. This initiative not only protects the grey seals and birds but also enhances the overall health of our marine environment for future generations.”
The installation process involved overcoming significant logistical challenges, including transporting the heavy anchor blocks from their manufacturer ARC Marine Ltd in Truro via flatbed water vehicles from Falmouth.
The Looe hub of the Cornwall Seal Group Research Trust will play a crucial role in monitoring the impact of the marker buoys over time. As part of a globally recognised initiative to reduce wildlife disturbance, ongoing assessments will be conducted to measure the effectiveness of the marker buoys and their impact on local marine life.
Full details will be shared at an exclusive ticketed event at Looe Heritage Centre on April 3, where LMCG will also unveil its new logo and launch a fundraising campaign.