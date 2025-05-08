It was on July 16th 1864 that the Cruett family joined the ‘Great Cornish Emigration’ when they boarded the 815-ton ship ‘Adamant’ at Plymouth. John and Emma were aged 31, and Selina 7, when they arrived in Adelaide, South Australia, after 140 days at sea. They were heading for the copper mining district of Moonta, on the Yorke Peninsula, from where the news of high wages and good living conditions had reached Cornwall, encouraging many thousands of skilled workers to leave their homeland and ‘seek their fortune’ abroad.