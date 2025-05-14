HISTORY was made in Torpoint recently with the planting and unveiling of the United Kingdom’s first Veterans’ Oak at the Carbeile Inn.

Organised by John Tivnan, the event aimed to create a lasting tribute to those who served their country and returned home safely.

Lt General Ivan Hooper CB DL and John Tivnan BEM help plant the Veterans' Oak in Torpoint. Picture: Andy Campfield
“We rightly honour the fallen and support the wounded,” said Mr Tivnan. “But those who serve, complete their duty, and quietly return to civilian life.”

The oak, located at the Carbeile Inn where the Armed Forces Veterans Breakfast Club meets monthly, will stand as a permanent reminder of their service.

Crowds gathered outside the Carbeile Inn to celebrate the planting of the first Veterans’ Oak
Mr Tivnan added: “This tree will ensure their contributions are never forgotten. It’s a first for Torpoint, a first for Cornwall, and a first for the UK – once again proving where Torpoint leads, others follow.”

The newly-created plaque outlining which goes alongside the Veterans Oak in Torpoint. Picture: Andy Campfield
Bob Brotherson, Chair of the RNA, at the planting of the Veterans Oak in Torpoint. Picture: Andy Campfield
Mrs Rosemary Pellew, Co-Ordinator Member of Torpoint Archives and Heritage Centre is all smiles at the planting. Picture: Andy Campfield
