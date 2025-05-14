HISTORY was made in Torpoint recently with the planting and unveiling of the United Kingdom’s first Veterans’ Oak at the Carbeile Inn.
Organised by John Tivnan, the event aimed to create a lasting tribute to those who served their country and returned home safely.
“We rightly honour the fallen and support the wounded,” said Mr Tivnan. “But those who serve, complete their duty, and quietly return to civilian life.”
The oak, located at the Carbeile Inn where the Armed Forces Veterans Breakfast Club meets monthly, will stand as a permanent reminder of their service.
Mr Tivnan added: “This tree will ensure their contributions are never forgotten. It’s a first for Torpoint, a first for Cornwall, and a first for the UK – once again proving where Torpoint leads, others follow.”