AMUSING footage captures a beaver in the wild - farting.
The animal can be seen emerging from a pool of water and climbing onto a bank where it breaks wind - before returning into the water.
It is believed by wildlife experts the beaver was "marking their territory".
The video was taken within Cornwall Wildlife Trust's complex of nature reserves around Helman Tor, Cornwall.
This particular beaver was part of a pair who were "unexpected arrivals" on the site.
They were first detected by the Trust back in March 2024.
Lauren Jasper, beaver officer, said: "We put some camera traps out to try and track the beaver activity and we got loads of really great stuff.
"So we got the beavers building their damns, we caught them grooming, feeding, swimming - but one that did stand out and made everyone in the office laugh was the beaver breaking wind.
"There is a really good reason I think that they did this and it's actually because beavers have, near their tail, glands that can secrete this oil called castoreum, and that actually helps them to mark their territory.
"So we think what the beaver was doing in the video is actually marking its territory and communicating to any other beavers out there that actually 'this is my patch'.
"Cornwall Wildlife Trust’s Beaver Officer and team are continuing to monitor beaver activity in the area through the use of trail cameras and systematic field surveys."
Lauren added: “Beavers are nocturnal so we are unlikely to see the animals themselves. We recommend staying on the footpaths at Helman Tor, as the ground can be uneven and it is easy to get lost in the big wetland areas.”