SOUTH East Cornwall MP, Anna Gelderd, has emphasised the urgent need to hold South West Water accountable for environmental damage and its impact on local communities.
With residents in her constituency regularly raising concerns around water quality, Ms Gelderd used today’s session of the environment, food and rural affairs committee to challenge the company’s leadership on its responsibility to clean up Cornish’s waterways and prioritise community and environmental healthy over shareholder profit.
Keen to press for answers on the ongoing issues of water quality, ongoing pollution, public health and the environment, Ms Gelderd acknowledged afterwards that the session exposed continued issues around South West Water’s transparency – with the CEO (Susan Davy) failing to answer key questions clearly, echoing long-standing concerns about the company’s accountability to the public.
“Time and time again, constituents tell me how worried they are about water quality, pollution and the risks to public health,” said Ms Gelderd. “It’s simply unacceptable. South West Water must be held accountable for the damage to our environment and the impact on local communities.
“Labour is already leading the way with new legislation to clean up our waterways, but water companies need to step up too, putting people and the planet before profit. I’ll keep fighting to make sure South East Cornwall gets the clean, safe water it deserves.”