CADETS, Badgers and adult volunteers from Liskeard St John Ambulance have been praised after raising an impressive £967 during a festive fundraising challenge.
Throughout December, members of the youth group and adult volunteers committed to completing at least 12 miles each, showing determination, teamwork and community spirit in support of their local unit.
The challenge encouraged participants to stay active over the winter period while raising valuable funds to support the future of St John Ambulance in Liskeard and across East Cornwall.
Money raised will go directly towards the running of the Liskeard youth group and the wider East Cornwall Network, helping provide vital training, equipment and new opportunities for volunteers.
The donation will also support the wider work of St John Ambulance in the community, including first aid cover, emergency response support and outreach initiatives.
Organisers said they were proud of the commitment shown by everyone who took part.
A spokesperson for the youth group said: “We are incredibly proud of our volunteers for their hard work and commitment. Their efforts will make a real difference, both within our youth group and across the community we serve.”
The successful campaign highlighted the dedication of young members who balanced the challenge alongside school and other commitments, as well as adult volunteers who gave up their own time to take part.
Supporters say the money raised will help ensure local volunteers continue receiving the skills and experience needed to respond when communities need them most.
Liskeard St John Ambulance continues to play an important role locally, training young people in lifesaving first aid skills while supporting public events and community needs.
The organisation is also encouraging more people to consider volunteering. Anyone interested in finding out more about St John Ambulance or joining as a volunteer can visit the charity’s website for further details.
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