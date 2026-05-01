TWO runners from Looe have quite literally lumbered their way into the record books, after smashing a world record at the London Marathon dressed as a giant inflatable elephant.
Jo Robinson and Emma Langstaff clocked an impressive 4:15:40 to set the fastest marathon time ever recorded in a two-person inflatable costume.
The pair, both members of Looe Pioneers running club, took on the challenge not just for laughs, but to raise money and awareness for type one diabetes – a cause close to their hearts. Emma is a doctor who works with patients living with the condition, while both of Jo’s daughters have it.
Despite the serious motivation, the race itself was anything but.
“It was quite warm, but the crowds were amazing – it was just so much fun,” said Jo. “We’ve both done London before, but we thought, why not do it as a tandem and make people smile?”
The elephant idea wasn’t entirely random either. Jo admits it was partly “unfinished business” after a previous, soggy attempt at a Guinness World Record dressed as a lobster in 2023 ended in failure.
“The costume got soaked and it was like running with a wet towel wrapped round my legs,” she laughed. “This time, I was determined to get it done.”
Running in a shared inflatable suit brought its own challenges. Forget personal bests, this was all about teamwork.
“You’ve got to completely change your stride,” Jo explained. “Shorter steps, matching cadence, it’s all about working together. But I knew Emma was the perfect partner. We’ve done loads together over the years.”
Training was hardly intense, but it was certainly unforgettable.
“We only practised twice, once along Hannafore in the dark and once around town on a Saturday night,” Jo explained. “I think we definitely confused a few people who were out as there were some faces like, ‘I need to stop drinking!’”
On race day itself, the duo started further back in the pack, meaning they spent much of the marathon overtaking other runners, much to their own amusement.
“It was physically demanding, especially starting further back, but we spent much of the race overtaking people, which
gave us a real lift psychologically. I’m not sure those being passed by an elephant enjoyed it quite as much, but it certainly kept us going.”
The atmosphere, they say, was unbeatable.
“I’ve done Paris and Berlin, but nothing compares to London,” Jo added. “The crowd just lifts you. Complete strangers cheering you on, it’s amazing.”
Now officially world record holders, certificate and all (well, almost; the “proper” one still needs ordering), the pair are already eyeing their next adventures, including the Scilly 60 and even the New York Marathon.
Both turning 50 this year, they insist this isn’t a midlife crisis, more so a love of running, a sense of humour, and a desire to do something a bit different.
And why an elephant?
“Because it made people smile,” Jo said. “And that’s what it’s all about.”
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