RESIDENTS are being invited to take part in one of the most important dates in Looe’s civic calendar as the Annual Parish Assembly and Annual Town Meeting returns later this month.
Both meetings will be held on Tuesday, May 19 at the Millpool Centre, giving the community a chance to hear about the work of Looe Town Council and meet local councillors.
The evening begins at 6pm with the Annual Parish Assembly, an open and informal session where residents can ask questions, raise concerns and hear about plans for the year ahead.
Refreshments will follow at 6.30pm before the Annual Town Meeting starts at 7pm where councillors will elect the new mayor and deputy mayor, appoint committee members and honour locals who have gone above and beyond in the community.
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