LISKEARD is set for a new civic chapter this summer after councillors confirmed David Braithwaite as the town’s next mayor.
Cllr Braithwaite will officially step up from his current role as deputy mayor in June, succeeding Cllr Christina Whitty, who has served in office for the past two years and leaves behind a remarkable record of service to the town.
The change was confirmed at the latest full council meeting, where councillors also backed Cllr Sylvia Berry to become the new deputy mayor.
The formal mayor choosing ceremony will take place on Monday, June 1, when Cllr Braithwaite is expected to take on the chains of office.
For outgoing mayor Cllr Whitty, the occasion will mark the end of another significant chapter in a long and distinguished civic career. She has served as mayor of Liskeard on four occasions, Deputy mayor five times and has been a member of the town council for more than 24 years.
In proposing Cllr Braithwaite for the role, Cllr Jane Pascoe first paid warm tribute to Cllr Whitty and her husband/consort Terry for their dedication and contribution to the community over many years.
“Christina has given outstanding service to the town, not just for the past two years, but for a number of years,” she said. “She has carried out her duties with dignity and respect and maintained the valued traditions of the role.
“She has also steered us through many issues over that time, but the time has come for her to sit back and enjoy her role on the back benches.”
Cllr Pascoe then praised the incoming mayor, saying she believed he would bring fresh energy and commitment to the role.
“In proposing David, I know he will bring a real dedication and enthusiasm to the town and the role. He has had a great mentor to learn from.”
Accepting the nomination, Cllr Braithwaite returned the praise to his predecessor and thanked her for the guidance she has given him during his time as deputy mayor.
“Christina is not only a colleague and friend, but she has been very good for the town in her role as mayor,” he said. “She has done a sterling job for many years, helping point me in the right direction as well.”
Councillors then turned their attention to the deputy mayor role, with Cllr Pascoe proposing Cllr Berry.
“I am very pleased to propose Sylvia for the role,” she said. “She will be a huge support to David and I know she is very keen to see Liskeard move forward.”
Cllr Braithwaite will inherit the mayoral role at an important time for the town, with regeneration ambitions, community projects and a busy calendar of local events expected to shape the months ahead.
The mayor traditionally acts as Liskeard’s first citizen, representing the town at official engagements, supporting charities and community groups, and promoting civic pride.
For Cllr Braithwaite, June’s ceremony will signal the beginning of a fresh challenge. For Cllr Whitty, it will be another proud milestone in more than two decades of dedicated service.
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