TWO much-loved South East Cornwall community hubs have landed a share of a £2-million national funding pot – bringing a major boost to projects in South Hill and Downderry.
St Sampson’s Church in South Hill, near Callington, and The Zone Health and Wellbeing Hub in Downderry have both secured grants through the Common Ground Award, a scheme designed to strengthen community spaces and help bring people together.
The UK Government’s Common Ground Award invests capital funding into voluntary, community and social enterprise organisations that unite people from different backgrounds. It supports the cost of constructing or renovating facilities, as well as buying equipment needed to deliver vital local services.
St Sampson’s Church has been awarded £10,000, while The Zone Health and Wellbeing Hub has received £8,750. The funding will be used for important improvements, including renovation work and upgraded heating, helping both venues continue to serve local residents for years to come.
The successful bids put South East Cornwall firmly on the map, with the two local organisations among just 212 groups across England selected for support. Projects were chosen for their role in breaking down barriers, supporting wellbeing and creating welcoming places where communities can connect.
For rural South Hill, the award means fresh momentum for St Sampson’s Church, which has become far more than a place of worship for many in the village.
Church lead Judith Ayers said the funding would transform the building into a warm and comfortable space for everyone: “St Sampson’s Church, South Hill is a small but thriving church with a big vision. We are thrilled with this funding, which has helped create a wonderful, warm comfortable space for all the community to use.
“Last year the vicar stated everything St Sampson’s does is for the community. We look forward to welcoming users when the work is completed in a few weeks.”
Meanwhile, Downderry’s Zone Health and Wellbeing Hub is also celebrating a timely cash injection.
The centre, which supports health and wellbeing initiatives in the area, only purchased its building in December but has already faced challenges with outdated heating systems.
Chair of trustees Adrian Kemp said the funding would make an immediate difference.
“The Zone is delighted that the government are kindly supporting the Zone Health and Wellbeing CIO,” he said. “This will help make the building warm and improve the heating.
“We recently purchased the building in December but the heating just isn’t up to standard. We are so grateful for the help.”
South East Cornwall MP Anna Gelderd welcomed the announcement, saying community organisations across the area play a crucial role in supporting residents.
“We have so many fantastic community organisations, each playing their role in supporting local people, whether that’s our young people or our communities with mental health support,” she said. “It’s great St Sampson’s Church and The Zone have been recognised for their incredible contributions through this initiative.
“We have a real community spirit in our area, so it’s great that the government is supporting projects to continue their important work and provide opportunities to expand.”
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