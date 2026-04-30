A GLOBAL singing phenomenon is expanding into Cornwall, with Rock Choir launching in four new towns and offering free taster sessions to encourage newcomers to get involved.
The contemporary choir, described as the world’s largest of its kind, is setting up in Bodmin, Bude, Launceston and Liskeard. The expansion brings its signature mix of feel-good pop, rock and chart hits to new communities across the county.
Founded in 2005 by musician Caroline Redman Lusher MBE, Rock Choir has grown into a nationwide success with more than 30,000 members across around 400 communities. Known for its inclusive approach, the choir requires no auditions and no ability to read music, making it accessible to anyone who simply enjoys singing.
Songs are specially arranged for members by professional producers, giving participants the chance to perform well-known tracks in a relaxed and supportive environment.
The new Cornish groups will be led by local musician Sydney Falle, who becomes the region’s second Rock Choir leader.
She said: “Rock Choir is really magical. It can bring people together in a way that lifts confidence, creates lasting friendships and builds a real sense of belonging. It’s a joy for me to be leading brand-new choirs in Cornwall and helping make a positive impact in each local community. Everyone is welcome.”
Members joining the new choirs will have the opportunity to perform at large-scale events alongside the wider Rock Choir network. The group is set to open the main stage at Boardmasters Festival this August – and has previously performed at major venues including Wembley Stadium and Carnegie Hall in New York.
As well as high-profile performances, Rock Choir regularly appears at community events, fundraisers and on national television.
Free taster sessions are available with organisers encouraging anyone interested to sign up online and experience the choir for themselves.
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