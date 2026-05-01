Ryan Bungey, 27, who is also known as Eden Winters, was sentenced at Truro Crown Court after being convicted of multiple sexual offences following a lengthy police investigation that was revived years after the original report was closed.
The convictions follow a two-year police investigation.
During the trial, the court heard how Bungey groomed and abused two teenage girls in Falmouth, Liskeard and near Helston during 2014 and 2015.
Bungey manipulated and controlled his victims through threats of self-harm and even followed one victim on a family holiday, sleeping outside their holiday accommodation for several days.
He befriended one victim after she moved alone to Falmouth to study. He isolated her and repeatedly raped and assaulted her over several months in locations including public toilets and a children’s treehouse while children played nearby.
He attempted to normalise the abuse by showing her extreme pornography and threatened suicide in front of her family if she tried to leave. After eight months, she managed to escape.
Bungey then targeted another female he met through college, befriending her and then claiming he was homeless and persuading her to let him stay at her family home.
Despite her repeated refusals, Bungey raped her. When she disclosed to her friends what Bungey had done to her, her friends confronted Bungey who falsely told them he had already confessed to police to the rape in an attempt to prevent an actual report being made.
The offence was initially reported at the time and Bungey was interviewed by police. He claimed all acts were consensual, and following a review the case was closed pending further evidence.
In 2022, Bungey attempted to locate and contact the first female on social media some seven years later.
Upon received a message from Bungey, she immediately contacted the police and reported offences she was subjected to in 2014. This led to Bungey being re-interviewed and the original case was examined again in light of the new evidence.
Throughout the trial, Bungey maintained the relationships were consensual and alleged the victims exploited his mental health issues, an account rubbished by the jury.
Detective Constable Andrew Colley said: “This case highlights the importance of reporting such offences to the police, no matter how much time has passed.
“Information you hold could show that a single incident is actually part of a much bigger pattern of offending. Offenders of this nature are highly likely to re-offend.
“I encourage anyone who has experienced similar abuse to report it when they feel ready. Your information could bring an offender to justice – not just for you, but for others.
“I want to thank the victims and witnesses for their bravery in coming forward and supporting this case, which I know will have been extremely difficult for them.”
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