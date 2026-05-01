A WORLD War Two bomb has been dramatically destroyed in a controlled explosion after sparking a major evacuation in Southway.
The 250kg German SC250 munition was uncovered at a construction site on Flamborough Road on Wednesday afternoon, triggering an urgent multi-agency response.
More than 1,200 homes were evacuated as a 400-metre cordon was thrown around the area, with Army and Royal Navy bomb disposal teams racing to assess the situation.
Residents watched anxiously as specialists worked around the clock to make the device safe, in an operation described as complex and unpredictable.
The tense situation came to a head at around 11.15am on Friday, May 1, when experts carried out a controlled detonation, successfully destroying the decades-old explosive.
Shortly after the blast, authorities confirmed the danger had passed and all cordons were lifted, allowing displaced residents and businesses to finally return.
Assistant Chief Constable Nikki Leaper praised the combined efforts of all involved, confirming the operation had now concluded safely.
She said the past 48 hours had placed “significant demand” on emergency services, with around 1,500 residents affected by the large-scale evacuation.
“I can confirm that we have now lifted all cordons put in place and our multi-agency operation to safely dispose of this World War Two munition has concluded. Residents are free to return to their homes.
“We’d like to thank the Southway community for your patience during what we know has been an alarming and difficult few days. Safety of residents has always been the highest priority for police, Plymouth City Council, the military and other partners.
“Finding unexploded ordnance is always an unpredictable and resource-intensive operation. It was only in January of this year we had a similar operation in this city. Working with our partners, including the military and Plymouth City Council, in the last 48 hours we have managed a large-scale evacuation involving some 1,500 residents.
“Our efforts around-the-clock have been focussed on allowing everybody to get back to their daily lives as quickly as possible. It has been 48 hours of significant demand that has seen a display of tremendous partnership working from all of those involved. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to our partners, volunteers and to the police officers and staff who have worked tirelessly over the past few days.
“The safe removal of this ordnance showed exceptional bravery and skills from military bomb disposal experts. Staff from all agencies have played an important role in bringing this matter to a safe conclusion. Thank you again for your hard work, working long shifts and flexibility to bring the operation to a safe conclusion.”
Authorities have once again urged caution around construction sites, reminding the public that any suspected unexploded ordnance should be reported immediately and never approached.
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