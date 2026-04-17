LAST weekend was the wedding of our second-but-eldest daughter, a lovely occasion that I think was enjoyed by all involved.
The big event was held at a great venue near Stoke-on-Trent in the Midlands (I know, I’d never been to Stoke before either) featuring a collection of beautiful old buildings. The set of properties included a house and tithe barns built in the 16th century and run as a farm, originally being associated with Dieulacres Abbey, a Cistercian monastery.
The properties were sold on and handed down over the generations until in 1900 a family bought them. One lady, who died in 2004 at the age 95, spent her entire life there. That must have been most pleasant.
The house and buildings at the venue are set in 50 acres with a huge lake below the house. In between rehearsing (again) the speech I was soon to give, I could stand on the terrace and watch the wildlife which included a lot of Canada geese arguing with each other in and around the lake.
Canada geese are very distinctive birds with a black head and neck and a white chin strap. They originate from the arctic areas of… guess what… Canada and were imported into the UK in the 17th century, although they can be quite destructive and they produce rather a lot of… droppings. Not everyone loves them.
Canada geese are usually migratory but more are staying put, basically saying they can’t be bothered.
Anyway, it was pleasant to watch the geese squabbling away, before dealing with the guests, doing the speech and then consuming as much wine as possible.
Our daughter is now married and has a new name, which takes some getting used to. And, like the Canada goose, it is a match for life.
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