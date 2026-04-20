It’s a “wiping device” to liberate women from the ignominy of – anyone of a delicate disposition should look away now – incomplete drip-drying after a wild wee. Wild Wipe is described as “a squeegee for your vageegee”, wiping away the last dribble for a shake away from your person. It’s made from polypropylene, is antimicrobial and washable, and has been devised to fit in your backpack or back pocket with the aim of banishing damp knickers and soggy tissues to one’s dim and distant memory.