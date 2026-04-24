THE Salvation Army in Liskeard has officially launched as a Beacon Church – the first of its kind in Devon and Cornwall – creating a vital new place of hope, refuge and recovery for individuals and families affected by domestic abuse.
The initiative comes amid growing concern locally, with domestic abuse in the Liskeard area rising by 43 per cent since 2020.
The Beacon Church model has been created to support survivors in a trauma-informed, faith-based setting, offering confidential help, practical support and direct access to specialist services.
It forms part of a partnership between The Salvation Army and Christian charity Restored, which is building a nationwide network of churches committed to standing against domestic abuse and helping survivors rebuild their lives.
Leading the Liskeard project is Teresa Conway, who said the church will run closed and anonymous groups to protect those seeking support.
Many people accessing help, she said, are still living with abusers and may not yet feel able to leave.
Teresa brings both professional expertise and personal understanding to the role, having survived domestic abuse herself.
She said: “The percentage of people experiencing domestic abuse in church is equal to that in wider society – and it probably happens more inside the church, because scripture is weaponised to control.
“We’re not here to fix people. We’re here to listen, to pastor, to educate on what the Bible says about domestic abuse, and to signpost to specialist agencies.”
The church will also address issues linked to abuse, including addiction, trauma and mental health struggles.
Teresa added: “We are committed to being a light in the community, helping those who feel lost or trapped. By providing a welcoming environment and practical support, we hope to empower individuals to regain control of their lives.”
Among the key features of the Beacon Church are confidential support groups, listening posts in bars and community centres, and hospitality boxes for those arriving in crisis.
Each care package contains toiletries, snacks, a towel, a mindfulness booklet and a small sloth toy carrying the message: “Be patient, great things take time.”
The project will work closely with local authorities, addiction recovery programmes, mental health teams and charities including First Light, the Royal British Legion and homeless support groups to ensure joined-up care.
Deb Juster, assistant director of family ministries at The Salvation Army, said: “Restored Beacon Churches are a vital expression of The Salvation Army’s commitment to stand with survivors of domestic abuse and ensure our churches are places of safety, compassion and support.”
The Liskeard Beacon Church is now open to referrals from churches, hotels, addiction services and community groups.
Individuals can also contact Teresa directly and confidentially through the Restored website, by email at [email protected], by mobile on 07967 596298, or through the local Salvation Army email address [email protected]
All enquiries will be handled with strict confidentiality and sensitivity.
Across the UK there are around 18 Beacon Churches, with six run by The Salvation Army. Liskeard is now leading the way for Devon and Cornwall.
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