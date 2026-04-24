FIREFIGHTERS were called to tackle a gorse blaze in Minions just after midnight on Friday (April 24) following a surge of emergency calls reporting the incident.
One appliance from Liskeard was initially sent to the scene at 12.04am. However, due to the high number of calls received, a second crew from Liskeard was mobilised along with a hi-lux vehicle from Callington and a wholetime officer.
On arrival, crews confirmed a large area of gorse was well alight.
Firefighters worked quickly to bring the blaze under control using beaters to extinguish the flames.
Crews then remained at the scene to monitor for hotspots and prevent the fire from reigniting.
The cause of the fire has not been confirmed.
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