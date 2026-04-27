EMERGENCY crews were called to two separate vehicle fires in Gunnislake early this morning (Monday), prompting a swift multi-station response.
Firefighters from Callington and Saltash attended the incidents at around 5.10am.
Callington crews tackled a van blaze that was already well alight when they arrived. Firefighters used two hose reel jets and two breathing apparatus sets to bring the flames under control.
The fire also spread to overhead electrical cables, with National Grid engineers called to the scene to assess the danger and make the area safe.
Meanwhile, Saltash crews dealt with a second incident involving two vehicles on fire nearby. They also used two hose reel jets and two breathing apparatus sets to extinguish the blaze.
No injuries have been reported.
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