TWO senior youth leaders in Saltash say a landmark £300,000 investment will change lives, strengthen vital services and give young people in the town the support they urgently need.
Charlotte Carpenter, from The Core, said the funding would bring much-needed stability and allow the organisation to focus on helping youngsters rather than worrying about short-term finances.
She said the three-year commitment from Saltash Town Council would be “incredible” for the future of youth work in the town.
“We are delighted to have been awarded this three-year funding from Saltash Town Council,” she said. “The difference this will make to the sustainability of the work we do with young people will be incredible, and for the first time in a while we are now able to plan ahead. This shows a real investment in young people from our town and we are so grateful.”
Charlotte’s comments highlight the pressures many youth organisations face as they try to provide consistent support in challenging times. Having guaranteed funding until 2029 means The Core can now look ahead with confidence, develop long-term programmes and continue offering trusted support for young people who rely on its services.
Meanwhile, Andy Rance from Livewire Youth Project, said the council’s backing would have a direct impact on the lives of local youngsters by helping the charity reach more people and expand mental health support.
He said the funding was an investment not only in youth services, but in the futures of the young people they serve.
“Livewire Youth Project is incredibly grateful to Saltash Town Council for their generous funding,” said Andy. “This support will make a profound difference, enabling us to reach more young people, provide vital mental health support, and create safe, creative spaces where they can thrive.
“Their investment is not just in our project, but in the futures of the young people we serve.”
Together, the statements from both leaders paint a clear picture of how crucial youth services have become in Saltash, offering guidance, friendship, opportunities and safe spaces for young people navigating modern challenges.
The praise comes after Saltash Town Council approved £300,000 for professional youth work services across the town from April 2026 to March 2029.
The funding was awarded following a competitive tendering process, with local organisations invited to submit plans showing how they would deliver high-quality youth provision in line with the council’s priorities.
The Core will receive £150,000 over three years, while Livewire Youth Project will also receive £150,000.
The town council says young people are one of Saltash’s greatest assets and has made youth work a key priority, increasing investment year on year.
Mayor Cllr Rachel Bullock said: “Saltash Town Council is proud to continue investing in professional youth work across our town.
“High-quality youth services provide safe, supportive, and creative spaces where young people can develop confidence, life skills, and wellbeing.
“This increased funding reflects our commitment to ensuring that every young person has access to the opportunities and support they need to thrive.”
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