SALTASH came together to honour six fallen firefighters at a moving Second World War remembrance event marking one of the darkest days in the town’s history.
The special ceremony took place at St Stephen’s Churchyard on April 22, where newly restored graves were unveiled in memory of six Saltash firemen killed in the 1941 King Street tragedy in Devonport.
The disaster remains the largest single loss of life suffered by fire brigades in England and Wales during one wartime incident.
Those remembered were Francis Brooking, 44, Stanley Crabb, 26, Alfred Crapp, 33, Bernard Jasper, 27, John Stanlake, 28, and Leslie Tibbs, 31.
The graves have been restored following a major community fundraising campaign led by Neil Stanlake, which raised more than £13,000, including a £5,000 donation from The National Firemen’s Union.
A newly-created storyboard detailing the lives, service and sacrifice of the six men was also officially unveiled during the event.
The commemorative service was held at St Stephen’s Church and led by Rev Laura Bushell-Hawke alongside the Bishop of Plymouth, Rt Rev James Grier.
A wide range of civic leaders, emergency service representatives and family members attended the ceremony.
Among those present were the deputy Lord Lieutenants of Devon and Cornwall, Lee Howell and James Kitson, the High Sheriff of Cornwall Harriet Hills, Cornwall chief fire officer Kathryn Billing, deputy chief fire officer for Devon James Pearce, Devon and Cornwall Chief Constable James Vaughan, Lord Mayor of Plymouth Cllr Kathy Watkin and Saltash mayor Cllr Rachel Bullock.
Following the service, wreaths were laid at each restored grave in a poignant tribute to the men who lost their lives.
Mr Stanlake said: “It was a very moving day for everyone who attended, especially for the families whose loved ones died in that tragedy. This has been a long project, so to finally see everything come to fruition meant so much to all of us and particularly to the relatives. They now have a fitting tribute to these brave lads, and one where they will never be forgotten.”
The day concluded with a community reception at The Ploughboy pub in Saltash.
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