EARLY works have been undertaken at a new commercial development site on the outskirts of St Austell.
The site off the A390 Holmbush Road has been the subject of planning discussions on and off for several years. The final plans for a warehouse on the site were approved by Cornwall Council early last year.
Under the plans, the warehouse will be built for Britannia Lanes of Cornwall and will operate as a self-storage facility.
An access route off the main road has been taking shape at the site, which is to the south of the St Austell Cricket Club ground at Wheal Eliza.
In Victorian times, Wheal Eliza was one of the most productive tin mines in the area and one of the biggest employers.
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