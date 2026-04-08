SWIMMERS from across Cornwall have raised more than £2,200 for charity after taking part in a nationwide Swimathon that smashed participation records.
Participants at leisure centres in Truro, Bodmin and Newquay raised a combined £2,202.11 for Cancer Research UK, Marie Curie and the Swimathon Foundation. The fundraising effort formed part of Swimathon 2026, which saw GLL host 1,362 challenges across 87 pools nationwide – beating last year’s total of 1,054 and raising a record £141,000.
Swimmers of all ages and abilities took part, completing distances ranging from 500 metres to gruelling 5k and even the demanding Triple 5k challenge. Teams also joined in, tackling distances of 1.5k, 2.5k and 5k in support of the charities, with many participants pushing themselves further than ever before.
In Cornwall, Bodmin Leisure Centre led the way, raising £1,225.86, followed by Truro Leisure Centre with £726.25, while Newquay Leisure World contributed £250 to the overall total. The efforts of local swimmers played a key role in the national success of the event.
James Curry, GLL’s head of service in Cornwall, praised everyone involved, highlighting the scale and impact of this year’s Swimathon. He said it was the biggest challenge of its kind hosted in GLL pools and congratulated all those who took part locally and across the country.
Swimathon president Duncan Goodhew also paid tribute to swimmers and organisers, thanking GLL and pool operators for supporting communities to raise vital funds for important causes.
Now in its 40th anniversary year, Swimathon continues to showcase the power of swimming to bring people together while supporting charities that help those affected by cancer and those in need of end-of-life care.
Organisers said the success of this year’s event reflects the growing enthusiasm for community fundraising, with swimmers across Cornwall and beyond diving in to make a real difference.
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