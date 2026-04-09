POLICE are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a person in relation to two thefts from a celebrated Bodmin attraction.
Bodmin and Wenford Railway, which operates a heritage railway attraction linking Bodmin General station to Bodmin Parkway and Boscarne Junction, has been the victim of two recent break-ins and thefts.
It is reported that an individual has twice stolen alcohol and food from a carriage at the station, of which entry was forced into as part of the break-in, with the two incidents occurring a week apart of each other.
The most recent incident took place overnight between the dates of March 26 and March 27, with the previous incident reported to have been a week prior to that.
While the supplied CCTV footage’s quality is low, police believe the distinctive clothing of the individual pictured could assist with their identification.
Anybody with information that can assist is asked to call 101 or visit the Devon and Cornwall Police website quoting 50260076759.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “We are appealing for the public’s assistance identifying this person following two break-ins and thefts at a railway in Cornwall.
“The Bodmin and Wenford Railway has twice been targeted over recent weeks, with access to the carriage forced and alcohol and food stolen.
“The most recent incident happened overnight between March 26 and March 27, with the first a week before that.
“It is believed the person pictured may be able to assist officers with enquiries.
“We appreciate the quality of image is low, but it is still hoped somebody may recognise the person, particularly given the distinctive clothing.
“Anybody with information is asked to call 101 or visit our website quoting 50260076759.”
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