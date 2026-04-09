AN appeal for information has been launched after a collision between a vehicle and a pensioner at a junction in Wadebridge.
The incident, which took place during the afternoon of Wednesday, April 8, involved a red Vauxhall Vivaro van and the elderly pedestrian at the junction between The Platt and Polmorla Road.
The ‘T’ junction between The Platt and Polmorla Road is an often used crossing in the town centre of Wadebridge.
As a result of the incident, a woman in her 80’s, the pedestrian, was taken to Royal Cornwall Hospital by land ambulance with what Devon and Cornwall Police describe as ‘serious injuries’.
The road was closed in the aftermath to enable Devon and Cornwall Police to undertake investigations.
As part of those investigations, police have now launched an appeal for information for anyone who might have information, dash cam footage or witnessed the event to come forward to assist them with their enquiries.
Anyone with information who can assist is asked to contact police using their website or by calling 101, quoting reference 50260087660.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “We are appealing for witnesses and information following a serious road traffic collision in Wadebridge.
“Officers were called at around 4.10pm on Wednesday, April 8, following a report of a collision involving a red Vauxhall Vivaro van and a pedestrian at the Polmorla Road junction with The Platt.
“The pedestrian – a woman in her 80s - was taken by land ambulance to Treliske Hospital with serious injuries.
“Officers from the Roads Policing Team would like to thank the public for their patience whilst the road was closed.
“Anyone with any relevant information and dash-cam footage which may assist the investigation is asked contact police via our website or by calling 101 quoting 50260087660.”
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