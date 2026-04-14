A MAN has been jailed for six years after sexually assaulting a woman as she slept.
Mark McIlwaine, 49, of Elizabeth Court, Higher Bugle, appeared at Truro Crown Court for sentence on Friday, April 10, having previously been found guilty of sexual assault by penetration and causing a female to engage in non-penetrative sexual activity.
The court heard how McIlwaine assaulted his victim in her sleep, and initially when challenged pretended nothing had happened. McIlwaine denied any such offending in interview.
Officer in the case, detective constable Emily Rickard described McIlwaine as ‘showing no remorse’ and thanked the victim for their bravery in reporting the assault.
She said: “We welcome the sentence given to Mark McIlwaine who showed no consideration for the victim in this case as he sought about fulfilling his own sexual desires.
“McIlwaine has showed no remorse for what he has put the victim through.
“I would like to thank the victim for having the bravery to report what had happened to her, and for remaining engaged throughout court proceedings.
"The reporting of these incidents to police will further protect women and girls in the future."
Support available
For those who have been affected by this article there is support available.
Members of the public can visit victimcare-dc.org to access support services and information on rights and how to navigate the criminal justice system. People can also call Victim Support on 0808 1689 111 or Devon and Cornwall Police’s Victim Care Unit on 01392 475900.
Advice and support can also be found at:
- National Rape Crisis Helpline - rapecrisis.org.uk / 0808 802 9999
- Devon and Cornwall Sexual Assault Referral Centres (SARC) 0300 3034626
For more information, visit: www.dc.police.uk/Rape-SexualAssault
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