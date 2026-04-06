THE champagne flowed as a heritage harbour in Cornwall celebrated the start of a new chapter.
Crowds packed into Charlestown, near St Austell, for the celebrations to mark the completion of a £3-million project to replace the inner harbour’s lock gate.
The replacement of the previous ageing lock gate had been on the cards when storms stuck in September 2024.
The storms further damaged the lock gate which failed, meaning the water flowed out of the inner harbour at low tide leaving historic and important vessels resting or listing on the mud and silt.
At the time, residents in Charlestown said this was rare with many not having seen it happen before at the harbour which dates back to Georgian times and is a privately-owned UNESCO World Heritage Site.
The Charlestown Harbour company worked to secure the harbour, putting temporary measures in place, and then moved ahead with the lock gate project which had been awarded £656,047 by Cornwall Council from the government’s Shared Prosperity Fund.
Residents and visitors have followed the progress of the fascinating scheme which has involved cranes and other pieces of industrial machinery and equipment.
The lock gate, designed by marine engineering firm Constructex, and its bridge has been successfully installed and the completion of the scheme was toasted with champagne at a celebration on Saturday, April 4.
The celebration formed part of a special season launch event at the harbour which has traditionally been home to masted tall ships and is used as a filming location.
Rolf Munding, who heads the harbour company as owner, poured champagne onto the new bridge and lock gate, and Cornwall councillor James Mustoe, who represents the Mevagissey and St Austell Bay division, gave a speech.
Cllr Mustoe later posted a message online, saying: “Massive congratulations to all who worked to make this happen.”
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