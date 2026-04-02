A DAZZLING night of celebration, compassion and community spirit lit up Torpoint as Beat4Autism hosted its annual community celebration in spectacular style.
Held at Torpoint AFC, the Superhero Masquerade Ball proved a resounding success, bringing together residents from Torpoint and surrounding areas to honour the “real-life superheroes” supporting autistic people and their families every day.
Guests arrived in elegant attire and masks, stepping into a vibrant setting filled with handmade decorations crafted by local artisans and children. Artwork created by Torpoint Rainbows and Beavers groups became a standout feature, reflecting the deep community involvement that made the evening so special.
The event not only celebrated creativity but also highlighted the growing impact of Beat4Autism across the region. Through its work, the charity – which was founded in 2019 by Lizeta Fellows and is run by a highly dedicated team of directors and volunteers – continues to provide vital support, raise awareness and create inclusive opportunities for autistic individuals and their families, many of whom were represented on the night.
A standout moment came during the emotional Hidden Community Awards, recognising individuals whose quiet dedication has transformed lives locally. Many recipients were moved to tears, hearing firsthand how their kindness and advocacy have made a lasting difference.
Guests enjoyed a generous, inclusive feast prepared by Café Abundance, alongside live music from Jason Milburn, dancing and entertainment that kept spirits high throughout the evening.
A powerful presentation on “masking” in the autistic community struck a deep chord, drawing parallels between the evening’s theme and the daily experiences of many autistic people. It served as a poignant reminder of the importance of acceptance and understanding.
With strong support from businesses across Cornwall and Devon, the event also raised vital funds, ensuring Beat4Autism can continue its life-changing work in Torpoint and beyond.
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